Travel delays feared on Remembrance Sunday as fog warning issued
The Met has issued a yellow warning as heavy fog is expected to last until Sunday morning
The Met Office is warning of potential delays and travel disruption across England as thick fog is set to remain into Remembrance Day.
Listen to this article
The weather service has issued a yellow warning as heavy fog is expected to last until Sunday morning
The fog is set to start as far north as Stoke-on-Trent, covering parts of both the east and west Midlands and stretching to Exeter in the west and Brighton to the east.
As a result, travellers are expected to face delayed journey times, with interruptions to bus and train services possible.
Delays or cancellations of flights are also possible.
Read more: British citizen among six people killed in Krakow shooting as three more bodies found at suspect's home
Read more: King set to lead Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph
Visibility in areas particularly affected by dense fog will be "pretty poor" overnight, according to the Met Office, falling to less than 50 metres.
The warnings follow a 30-car pile up on the M20 in Kent on Saturday night, which has been attributed to poor visibility.
Britain could also be hit by colder temperatures later this month as a weakening polar vortex threatens to bring Arctic air.
The polar vortex is a ring of powerful winds that helps keep freezing air near the North Pole.
If it weakens, it could allow colder Arctic air to sweep south towards Britain, increasing the risk of wintry weather.
Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “At the moment, we’ve got a warming taking place in the stratosphere.“The polar vortex in the stratosphere is starting to weaken.”
Mr Petagna added that if winds reverse direction, it would become a “major sudden stratospheric warming” event — potentially the earliest ever recorded.
The forecaster said: “For the UK, it does increase the chance of cold weather, normally a few weeks down the line, so sort of deeper into November is when we’re more likely to see an influence if it does happen.
“It’s important to emphasise that there was a major warming event last November, and on that occasion it didn’t directly lead to much cold weather in the UK.
“It doesn’t always happen, it just increases the chance of it occurring.”