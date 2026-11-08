The Met has issued a yellow warning as heavy fog is expected to last until Sunday morning

The Met Office is warning of delays this Remembrance Sunday as heavy fog is set to last through the weekend across England. Picture: Maureen McLean/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Met Office is warning of potential delays and travel disruption across England as thick fog is set to remain into Remembrance Day.

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The weather service has issued a yellow warning as heavy fog is expected to last until Sunday morning The fog is set to start as far north as Stoke-on-Trent, covering parts of both the east and west Midlands and stretching to Exeter in the west and Brighton to the east. As a result, travellers are expected to face delayed journey times, with interruptions to bus and train services possible. Delays or cancellations of flights are also possible. Read more: British citizen among six people killed in Krakow shooting as three more bodies found at suspect's home Read more: King set to lead Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph

Thick fog in Haringey north London on Saturday morning. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Alamy

Visibility in areas particularly affected by dense fog will be "pretty poor" overnight, according to the Met Office, falling to less than 50 metres. The warnings follow a 30-car pile up on the M20 in Kent on Saturday night, which has been attributed to poor visibility.

Dense fog and an autumnal morning start November, with warnings of a cold snap ahead. Picture: Paul Biggins/Alamy