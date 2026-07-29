Fire and rescue services in England and Wales have responded to 706 wildfires so far in 2026.

Warnings of 'exceptionally severe' wildfires as fourth heatwave of year to peak with temperatures of up to 35C. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The fourth heatwave of the year is set to peak on Wednesday with temperatures of up to 35C, as experts warn wildfires could be “exceptionally severe”.

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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber heat-health alert for the East Midlands, the East, South East and London. The alert is in place from Tuesday to Thursday, and the agency warned that rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. Temperatures are expected to peak as high as 35C across south-east England on Wednesday. A Met Office assessment showed fires could be exceptionally severe by Wednesday if they start in parts of London, the South East and eastern England, as a result of the hot, dry conditions. Read more: Risk from wildfires 'remains elevated across UK', with more than 200 recorded amid catastrophic French blazes Read more: France wildfires are 'toughest challenge since WW2' - as temperatures hit 40C and no rain forecast for days

Wednesday sees the peak of the heat this week, with temperatures likely reaching 35 Celsius in eastern England📈



This would mark the 7th day of 2026 when the UK has recorded 35°C or higher. Prior to this year, the record was 5 days of ≥35°C, set in 1976 and 2020🌡️ pic.twitter.com/XuYWuV3s77 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 28, 2026

Fire and rescue services in England and Wales have responded to 706 wildfires so far in 2026, with 208 incidents recorded between July 16 and 28 alone, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said. It added that the latest figures, which do not account for wildfires across the rest of the UK such as a major wildfire in the Cairngorms in Scotland, show “how quickly wildfire activity can increase during prolonged periods of hot and dry weather”. Fire chiefs warned that wildfire risk “remains elevated across the UK”, with the NFCC adding there were “currently eight live wildfire incidents being monitored through national reporting systems”. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were continuing to “make progress at the major wildfire incident at Tintwistle Moor” after 60 personnel were deployed on Tuesday.

No BBQs & fires sign in the English countryside. Picture: Alamy

While wildfire numbers in England and Wales remain below the 788 recorded by the same point last year, fire chiefs warned “continued dry conditions, combined with warmer temperatures and harvesting activity in many rural areas”, were creating conditions in which fires can start and spread rapidly. Images showed widespread brown grass across Blackheath in London, with parched dry grass present in many parks in the capital following the hot weather. It comes as Royal Parks staff were advised not to leave deckchairs under trees over fears branches will fall during hot weather. Large-scale wildfires across Europe, including in parts of Spain, France and Greece, have led to evacuations, environmental damage and pressure on the emergency services.

The parched grass of Blackheath in London. Picture: Alamy