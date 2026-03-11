Actor Warwick Davis and footballer Alex Greenwood were among those honoured by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Davis, 56, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list for services to drama and charity.

Best known for roles such as Professor Flitwick and goblin Griphook in Harry Potter, as well as his comedic adventures with Karl Pilkington in An Idiot Abroad, Davis is particularly commended for his advocacy for people with dwarfism.

The actor was born with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita.

He co-founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 with his late wife Samantha, to support people with dwarfism and their families.

