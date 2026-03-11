Warwick Davis and Alex Greenwood among those honoured by Prince of Wales
Davis received an OBE while Greenwood was honoured with an MBE
Actor Warwick Davis and footballer Alex Greenwood were among those honoured by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
Davis, 56, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list for services to drama and charity.
Best known for roles such as Professor Flitwick and goblin Griphook in Harry Potter, as well as his comedic adventures with Karl Pilkington in An Idiot Abroad, Davis is particularly commended for his advocacy for people with dwarfism.
The actor was born with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita.
He co-founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 with his late wife Samantha, to support people with dwarfism and their families.
Davis has confirmed he will return to the world of wizardry for the new Harry Potter series reboot and reprise his role as Professor Flitwick.
In 2025, the actor was awarded Bafta’s highest honour at its annual film awards, the Bafta Fellowship, for his performing and advocacy work.
Also being honoured by William on Wednesday is England footballer Alex Greenwood.
The England and Manchester City defender, 32, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to football.
Greenwood is one of the most experienced members of the Lionesses squad, winning 107 caps so far.
She was a vital player in the European Championship win on home soil in 2022, and in defending the title in Switzerland at Euro 2025.
Greenwood was named Manchester City captain ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and has led the club to top the Women’s Super League so far this season.