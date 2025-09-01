Warwick Davis to reprise role in upcoming HBO Harry Potter adaptation
Warwick Davis is set to reprise his role as Hogwarts professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series.
Listen to this article
Davis, who appeared in all eight of the original Harry Potter films, becomes the first actor to reprise their role in this new-look version.
The HBO series is set to air in 2027 and has already begun filming.
Warwick will star alongside Nick Frost as Hagrid, as well as newcomers Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout, who will take on the iconic roles of Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley.
Despite Davis’ return, original series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all confirmed they have no plans to appear in this new adaptation.
Davis’ return was announced as part of the Back To Hogwarts annual event, which celebrates all things Harry Potter.
It comes after Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner issued a stark warning to the series’ young stars.
Turner, best known for her turn as Sansa Stark on the hit fantasy show, opened up about growing up in the spotlight and the pressures of social media.
The actress said being raised famous had a "profound" impact on her mental health as she issued a warning to the young cast of the upcoming Harry Potter series.
"Social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones, so I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust," Turner said.
"It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions.
"I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug," she continued, before sharing the advice she'd give them.
"I'd say, 'Look, it's going to be okay but don't go anywhere near [social media]. Stay friends with your home friends, keep living at home with your family, make sure your parents are your chaperones.
"It's so important to have that grounding adjacent to the big, crazy stuff that you do."
The three lead child stars for the Harry Potter TV series were revealed earlier this year after months of speculation.
Dominic McLaughlin will play the lead role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger.
Alastair Stout has been cast as the third member of the iconic trio - Ron Weasley.
Praising the newcomers, producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod hailed their "wonderful" and "unique" talent.
They said: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.
"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”
The group were picked from a collection of more than 32,000 audition tapes from across the UK and Ireland.
They are set to star alongside John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.