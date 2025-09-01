Warwick Davis attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Warwick Davis is set to reprise his role as Hogwarts professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series.

Davis, who appeared in all eight of the original Harry Potter films, becomes the first actor to reprise their role in this new-look version. The HBO series is set to air in 2027 and has already begun filming. Warwick will star alongside Nick Frost as Hagrid, as well as newcomers Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout, who will take on the iconic roles of Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. Read more: Oasis show descends into chaos as footage of concert brawl emerges

The young cast of Harry Potter. Picture: HBO

Despite Davis’ return, original series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all confirmed they have no plans to appear in this new adaptation. Davis’ return was announced as part of the Back To Hogwarts annual event, which celebrates all things Harry Potter. It comes after Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner issued a stark warning to the series’ young stars. Turner, best known for her turn as Sansa Stark on the hit fantasy show, opened up about growing up in the spotlight and the pressures of social media. The actress said being raised famous had a "profound" impact on her mental health as she issued a warning to the young cast of the upcoming Harry Potter series. "Social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones, so I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust," Turner said. "It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions. "I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug," she continued, before sharing the advice she'd give them. "I'd say, 'Look, it's going to be okay but don't go anywhere near [social media]. Stay friends with your home friends, keep living at home with your family, make sure your parents are your chaperones.

The first glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter. Picture: HBO