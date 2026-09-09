Five men from Mexico will appear in court charged in relation to the alleged production of methamphetamine on remote farmland in Warwickshire.

The suspects are Alejandro Ambriz Dimas, 45, Victora Ramirez, 47, Fausto Beltran, 33, Lioncio Moso Borja, 37, and Jose Nunez Angolo, 44.

They are due to appear tomorrow at Warwickshire Crown Court accused of conspiracy to produce the Class A drug.

It is alleged the men were part of a crime group manufacturing the drug at lab on remote farmland near Furnace End, a hamlet near Coventry.

Methamphetamine is highly addictive and can lead to severe psychosis, a heart attack or a stroke.