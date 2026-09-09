Five Mexican men due in court over meth lab built on remote farmland in Warwickshire
It is alleged the five men from Mexico were part of a crime group manufacturing the Class A drug at a lab on remote farmland near Coventry.
Five men from Mexico will appear in court charged in relation to the alleged production of methamphetamine on remote farmland in Warwickshire.
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The suspects are Alejandro Ambriz Dimas, 45, Victora Ramirez, 47, Fausto Beltran, 33, Lioncio Moso Borja, 37, and Jose Nunez Angolo, 44.
They are due to appear tomorrow at Warwickshire Crown Court accused of conspiracy to produce the Class A drug.
It is alleged the men were part of a crime group manufacturing the drug at lab on remote farmland near Furnace End, a hamlet near Coventry.
Methamphetamine is highly addictive and can lead to severe psychosis, a heart attack or a stroke.
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All suspects - except Dimas who is from Michoacan in southern Mexico - are from Culiacan, in the Sinaloa region of the north west.
They were arrested on August 13, charged and initially appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court where they were remanded to custody.
Alongside the NCA, the operation was assisted by Warwickshire Police, West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.