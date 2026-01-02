From meeting Gaddafi's son to bringing a well-known Tunisian 'crook' to Buckingham Palace, Andrew was called a 'liability' in the role from 2001 to 2011.

Hair raising: Andrew was trade envoy for a decade. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is, these days, defined by his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein - an association which has led him to lose all his royal roles and titles.

The former prince is now said to be a “couch potato” with little to do as he counts down his final days in the Royal Lodge before his exile to Sandringham this year. Andrew is banished from all of the firm’s public engagements due to allegations over his conduct while he was linked to paedophile Epstein, who took his own life in 2019. As further damning photos and documents emerge from the Epstein files, the 65-year-old is keeping a low profile and is thought to have even become distanced from his daughters. But Andrew once kept a very busy life. Aside from his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, the Queen's second son was once best known for his career in the Royal Navy, which included service in the Falklands War. But soon after his retirement from the armed forces, he was named as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment in September 2001. This came to an end, after nearly 10 years, in July 2011 when he stepped back due to increasing pressure over his friendship with Epstein - who had already served time and was on the sex offender’s register by this point. Here is how Andrew’s time as trade envoy played out.

Andrew in Poland in 2003 as trade envoy. Picture: Alamy

Was Andrew a good trade envoy? Appointment to the role The then Duke of York was deployed, without a salary, to promote British markets to international investors and report back from the UK Trade and Investment body to the foreign office and department for business. "The duke's unique position gives him unrivalled access to members of royal families, heads of state, government ministers and chief executives of companies,” the body said in 2011. According to the Guardian’s David Fall, his visits to Vietnam, Thailand and Laos were “greatly appreciated” by the locals. However, a Labour MP told the Guardian in 2001, upon his selection: "I couldn't believe it. It shows an appalling lack of judgment. I suppose there are some countries where his presence might impress, but he's a liability."

Andrew frequently visited Asia for the role. Picture: Alamy

Airmiles Andy: Jetsetting all over the world Tabloids quickly caught on to the fourth (now eighth) in line to the throne taking expenses-paid flights and helicopter rides around the world, dubbing him “Airmiles Andy”. It was reported that through the 2000s, he would use the transport available to go on skiing and golf trips as well as take exotic holidays. The Telegraph reported in 2010 that he had clocked up £620,000 as a trade envoy, including £154,000 on hotels, food and hospitality and £465,000 on travel. It added that the total cost to the taxpayer came to £15m once his security was factored in. Andrew’s now defunct website said that he undertook 757 public engagements in 2009 alone, 550 of which were in his capacity as a trade envoy. Controversies over his connections Andrew’s friendship with Epstein caused concern among governments back in the late 2000s, but his troubling connections did not begin and end with the convicted financier. Among those he looked to wine, dine or shake hands with included: Sakher al-Materi, a member of the former Tunisian regime who the British ambassador to the African country called a “crook”. Mr Materi, who entered Buckingham Palace with Andrew, was later probed for money laundering and is now banished from Tunisia,

Trade minister Chris Bryant said Saif Gaddafi, son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, was a “very good friend,” of Andrew’s, while the former duke was also well-connected to convicted Libyan gun smuggler Tarek Kaituni,

And a visit to Kazakhstan was successful for Andrew, to the extent that it resulted in billionaire Timur Kulibayev agreeing to pay £15m for the former prince’s house - £3m over the asking price. A spokesman said in the early 2010s that visiting Asian countries was a deliberate ploy to try and open doors. “He comes in as the son of the Queen and that opens doors that otherwise would remain closed,” a spokesman told the Guardian. “He can raise problems with a crown prince and four or five weeks later we discover that the difficulties have been overcome and the contract can be signed. He brings immeasurable value in smoothing the path for British companies. “We don't send him to developed countries like France and Sweden, where a member of the royal family would not make a difference, but in developing countries, or the far east, a prince can get in because of who he is."

Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York, asked for £500,000 to provide a reporter, posing as a businessman, for access to Andrew. Picture: Alamy