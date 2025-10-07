Cubans recruited by the Russian Army to fight in Ukraine. Picture: Supplied

By EJ Ward

The United States is privately warning diplomats that Cuba has become one of Russia’s biggest sources of foreign fighters in Ukraine, with as many as 5,000 Cubans now serving alongside Moscow’s forces, according to an internal State Department cable.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unclassified document, dated 2 October, instructs American diplomats around the world to lobby against a United Nations resolution calling for an end to Washington’s decades-long embargo on Cuba. The Trump administration’s strategy, the cable says, is to “demonstrate opposition” to the resolution by highlighting Havana’s alleged role in supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “After North Korea, Cuba is the largest contributor of foreign troops to Russia’s aggression, with an estimated 1,000 to 5,000 Cubans fighting in Ukraine,” the cable states. US diplomats have been told to warn foreign governments that Cuba’s support for Moscow represents a direct threat to regional and global stability. Officials at Cuba’s UN mission did not respond to requests for comment, while a State Department spokesperson told Reuters that “the Cuban regime has failed to protect its citizens from being used as pawns in the Russia-Ukraine war.”

The push marks a significant escalation in Washington’s campaign to isolate Havana at the UN, where the annual vote against the US embargo routinely passes by overwhelming margins. Last year, 187 countries backed the motion, with only the United States and Israel voting against it. Since returning to office in January, President Donald Trump has intensified sanctions on the Communist-run island, reinstating Cuba on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, tightening financial and travel restrictions, and penalising third-country nationals who host Cuban medical workers. The administration has also hardened its stance toward Moscow, authorising US intelligence sharing with Ukraine and threatening new financial penalties against buyers of Russian oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in May 2025. Picture: Alamy