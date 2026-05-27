At least one person has died and nine others remain missing after a chemical tank imploded in the US.

The incident took place at a large vat at a paper and packaging mill in Washington state at 7:15 am local time on Tuesday.

At least nine others including a firefighter were left injured after the rupture of the tank at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility in Longview, Washington.

Among the injured were eight employees and one firefighter who has since been treated and released.

The tank contained white liquor, a chemical mixture made up of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide used in making paper pulp process.

Read more: New sanctions target crypto networks used by Russia to bypass restrictions

Read more: Nearly 100 drones crash into Sydney Harbour as light show malfunctions