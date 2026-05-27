One killed and nine missing after US chemical tank implosion
Officials believe the tank contained four million litres of white liquor, a chemical which is used in paper making
At least one person has died and nine others remain missing after a chemical tank imploded in the US.
Listen to this article
The incident took place at a large vat at a paper and packaging mill in Washington state at 7:15 am local time on Tuesday.
At least nine others including a firefighter were left injured after the rupture of the tank at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility in Longview, Washington.
Among the injured were eight employees and one firefighter who has since been treated and released.
The tank contained white liquor, a chemical mixture made up of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide used in making paper pulp process.
Read more: New sanctions target crypto networks used by Russia to bypass restrictions
Read more: Nearly 100 drones crash into Sydney Harbour as light show malfunctions
There is no threat to the public, the Longview Fire Department said, but people have been advised to avoid the area.
The tank remains unstable creating “hazardous conditions”, Longview Fire Department said in an update on Tuesday evening.
"Responders are continuing efforts to structurally reinforce and stabilize the site before additional recovery operations can safely proceed."
While the tank was initially believed to hold around 80,000 gallons (302,830 litres), officials later said it contained closer to 900,000 gallons of white liquor, with an estimated 90,000 gallons of material still inside the damaged tank.
At the media briefing, Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson said: "It's difficult always to find the words at a time like this ... Our thoughts and our prayers are with everybody impacted by this tragedy."
The injured included eight employees of the facility as well as one firefighter, Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Amos said, adding that the firefighter had been treated and released.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview told ABC News earlier in the day that six of the patients were in fair condition.
The Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility employs around 1,000 people and makes material for tissues, printing paper, cups, plates, cartons and other goods.