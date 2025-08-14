A man has been charged with assault after allegedly “forcefully” throwing a sandwich at a US Customs and Border Protection Agent.

The incident comes after increasing tensions in the US capital after Trump invoked a clause to take over Washington on Tuesday and deploy the National Guard.

In a video shared online, he appears to yell “Fascists!” and “Shame!” at the federal agents.

The man, identified as Sean Charles Dunn, 37, reportedly threw the sandwich at officers during a confrontation on Sunday night in Washington, DC.

Dunn could face up to a year in prison and significant fines if found guilty.

A local transit police detective described the altercation in a criminal complaint, alleging Dunn pointed his finger and shouted “F**k you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city,” minutes before “winding his arm back and forcefully throwing a sub-style sandwich”.

Donald Trump is set to ask Congress to extend his control over Washington in the coming days.

Speaking earlier this week, the President said: “The rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else - we're not going to let it… and that includes bringing in the National Guard, maybe very quickly, too."

Trump has seized control of the Metropolitan Police Department for at least the next 30 days.

He has also threatened to send federal officers into other US cities as well.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro responded to the incident with a video on X.

She said: "He thought it was funny, well he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony assault on a police officer. So there. Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

Dunn was seen to be chased by the agent and other officers after he threw the sandwich and whilst being arrested allegedly said “I did it. I threw a sandwich.” He has not made any comment publicly about the charges.