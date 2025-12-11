Tens of thousands of residents in Washington state are being urged to evacuate and reach higher ground as a state-wide emergency is declared due to flooding.

The National Water Prediction Service has forecast 18 major floods and 15 moderate floods throughout the state, which has prompted orders to evacuate from the immediate areas.

Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency following days of rainfall, totalling more than a foot in places, stating that "lives will be at stake in the coming days".

He said: “Catastrophic flooding is likely. Please pay close attention to local officials and sign up for emergency alerts with your county."

Governor Ferguson has mobilised the National Guard to respond to the floods and support residents stuck in flooded areas.

Declaring a state of emergency allows the state "to seek federal funds to cover the cost of this response, which we anticipate will be significant, and also gives us the flexibility we need to respond quickly to keep Washingtonians safe in a fast-moving situation."

Vehicles have been left trapped by tree trunks, branches, and mud on the Interstate 90 east of Seattle following a landslide.