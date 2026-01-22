The letter urges Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden to give an update on plans by March 2 “at the latest”

Protestors from the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of the government's annual budget to Parliament on October 30, 2024. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Waspi campaigners say they have gathered support from 100 MPs for a letter urging the Government to “reach the right decision” for 1950s-born women.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The letter urges Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden to give an update on plans by March 2 “at the latest”. In November, Mr McFadden said his department would review a previously-announced policy not to compensate women born in the 1950s who were affected by increases in the pension age, for the way the changes were communicated. It came as court proceedings led to the rediscovery of a 2007 Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) evaluation which had led to officials stopping sending automatic pension forecast letters out. However, Mr McFadden offered campaigners no guarantees that the review would lead to compensation being awarded. Read more: Reeves hints new pub support will not be extended to other businesses Read more: Pause on action plan related to Waspi investigation was needed – DWP boss

A group of women representing the WASPI protest group stand outside the Houses of Parliament during a demonstration on March 17, 2025 in London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Those behind the campaign said the letter will be sent on Thursday. Angela Madden, chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi), said: “It’s high time that ministers stopped stalling and started compensating Waspi women." Steve Darling, Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson, said: “The Government cannot keep kicking this injustice into the long grass. Waspi women did everything right, yet they were denied proper notice and the chance to plan for their retirement. “The Parliamentary Ombudsman has been clear, the public are clear, and now MPs from across the political spectrum are clear: compensation must happen.” A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) had previously suggested that compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected by how state pension changes had been communicated.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners and their supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square on Budget Day. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images