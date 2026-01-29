The decision has been branded a 'betrayal' by campaigners

Campaigners say 3.6 million women born in the 1950s were not properly informed of the rise in their state pension age, which brought it into line with men. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Women affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated have been told for the second time they will not receive compensation.

Labour's previous policy not to offer redress was reviewed following the rediscovery of a 2007 Department for Work and Pensions evaluation, which at the time led to officials stopping sending automatic pension forecast letters out. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told the Commons on Thursday: "The evidence shows that the vast majority of 1950s-born women already knew the state pension age was increasing thanks to a wide range of public information, including through leaflets, education campaigns, information in GP surgeries, on TV, radio, cinema and online. "To specifically compensate only those women who suffered injustice would require a scheme that could reliably verify the individual circumstances of millions of women."

He said any move to compensate the Waspi women would not be "practical." Mr McFadden told MPs: “The changes from 2011 underline the importance that decisions on the state pension age carry and the impact they have on people’s lives. I take seriously the need to weigh carefully any future changes. “That is why – with the ombudsman – the department has been developing an action plan for the future.“Work on that stopped pending today’s new decision, and I can confirm that it will now resume.” He concluded: “I believe it was right to review the evidence and that, having done so, we’ve made the right decision, based on due process and the body of evidence. “And at the same time, looking to the future, we are taking important steps to support women in retirement and help them to build a better life for themselves and their families.”