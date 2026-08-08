The National Pharmacy Association estimates the waste costs the NHS at least £480 million each year.

The NPA said more needs to be done to prevent medicines from being ordered when they are not needed. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Wasted medicines thrown away in England over a single year could fill 75 swimming pools, according to the National Pharmacy Association (NPA).

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The organisation estimates around 3,400 tonnes of partially used medicines were thrown away in England during 2024/25, with the waste costing the NHS at least £480 million each year. The NPA, which represents around 6,000 independent community pharmacies across the UK, said more needs to be done to prevent medicines from being ordered when they are not needed. “Wasted medicines cost the NHS significant sums of money every year that could be invested in better services for patients,” said Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association. “More than this, wasting medicines can have environmental and health consequences and we can do much more to tackle this growing problem.” Read more: NHS to expand pharmacy powers with £340m deal to treat patients faster without GP appointments Read more: Ads for online pharmacy banned for promoting weight-loss jabs

The organisation estimates around 3,400 tonnes of partially used medicines were thrown away in England during 2024/25. Picture: Alamy

The NPA is calling for people who receive several repeat prescriptions to have more regular medication reviews, which could help identify medicines they no longer need. The public has also been urged “not to over order” and only request repeat prescriptions when they are necessary. “We are urging patients only to request medicines if they really need them when ordering repeat prescriptions,” Mr Picard added. “As well as this, patients who are prescribed multiple medicines should have these more regularly reviewed to ensure they are being fully utilised."

The public has also been urged “not to over order” and only request repeat prescriptions when they are necessary. Picture: Alamy