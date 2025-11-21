Wasteful government spending on fidget spinners, posh art and branded hand sanitzer has been slashed by £25million in the last four months, LBC’s been told.

After the Cabinet Office launched a crackdown on the use of government-issued procurement cards, they’ve cut the number of domestic cards by two thirds from 7000 down to 2000.

And yet more examples of wasteful spending at the heart of Whitehall have been exposed too.

That includes the Prison Service spending £9,236 on branded hand sanitiser, the Ministry of Justice paying £4,019 for branded USB cables for a virtual conference.

Cash was also splurged on branded jumpers, and even £1,450 on fidget spinners and cubes.

Around £6million a month has been saved in the four months since the crackdown was launched.

