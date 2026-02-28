The moment one of Dubai's best-known luxury hotels was engulfed in flames following an Iranian missile strike has been caught on camera.

Footage of flames engulfing the side of The Fairmont hotel, located on Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah, was hit on Saturday evening as, show a fierce fire taking hold.

The five-star branch of the luxury hotel chain was hit by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile, according to reports.

It comes as Iranian state media reported that an attack had been launched on Dubai - with the missile believed to have been intercepted.

The intended target of the strike remains unclear.

