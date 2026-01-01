The footage uploaded to social media appears to show the bar being engulfed in flames as fire spreads across the roof of the Alpine bar.

Moment deadly fire starts at Swiss ski bar New Year’s Eve party leaving 'several dozen dead'. Picture: X / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment a deadly fire began at a Swiss bar on New Year's Eve has been captured on camera - a blaze that left 'several dozen' people dead and around 100 others in a serious condition.

The footage, uploaded to social media, appears to show how a sparker behind a bar started the blaze, as a section of roof rapidly catches fire. The fire took hold at La Constellation bar, in the popular ski town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, shortly after 01:30 (00:30 GMT). Flames were seen to rapidly tear through the bar, popular among locals and tourists, as revellers celebrated at the Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed by investigators, with locals witnesses suggesting that bottle sparklers set fire to the roof of the packed tourist bar. During a press conference on Thursday morning, Frédéric Gisler, commander of the Valais cantonal police, confirmed that "100 or so" people were injured after the fire took hold at Le Constellation bar in Switzerland. He said the majority of those are said to be "seriously injured", with "several dozen" people confirmed dead - however, he failed to provide exact numbers.

"Numerous" police, fire and rescue services responded to the incident, with 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances mobilised in the wake of the fire. The local Valais hospital intensive care unit is currently at capacity, authorities confirmed, with patients being transferred to other nearby hospitals in a bid to deal with the high number of injuries. During the press conference, authorities confirmed that the majority of patients had sustained burns injuries. Two French nationals have been confirmed to be among the injured. The mass casualty event has led authorities to urge the public not to undertake activities that could see them

"Some of the injured people have been transferred to other university hospitals around Switzerland," he said. "Some of the casualties are currently being stabilised in intensive care and will be transferred to other university hospitals for treatment of major injuries." It has led authorities to urge the public not to undertake risky activities that could further burden local health services. Local police initially said "we are seeing many injured and many dead" following the explosion, which took place at the popular local bar. Switzerland's federal president postponed his New Year's address in the wake of the fire, with Guy Parmelin expressing his "profound dismay" at the loss following the blaze.

From left, Mathias Reynard, State Councillor, Stephane Ganzer, State Councillor, Frederic Gisler, Commander of the Valais Cantonal Police and Beatrice Pilloud, Attorney General of the Canton of Valais at the press conference on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

100 people were initially believed to have been in the building at the time of the blast - a figure that has since been updated by authorities. Footage circulating on social media appears to show a large fire burning at the bar, with crowds fleeing the scene, with images showing a wall of flames being tackled by emergency services at the scene. Speaking to local media, a source in the emergency services described the incident as a “major catastrophe”. It is not yet known whether British tourists are caught up in the tragedy, with police confirming that "many" individuals have been impacted by the blast. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "Our thoughts are with all those injured and killed in the terrible tragedy in Crans-Montana, and we pay tribute to the Swiss emergency services who are leading the response. "We will continue to monitor the situation, and our consular staff stand ready to support any British nationals who may be affected." It confirmed that Swiss authorities had not yet been in contact regarding any of the victims.

Windows blown out at the bar in Crans-Montana. Picture: Getty

Authorities added that some of the victims are from other countries, without going into further details of the victims' nationalities. Swiss authorities also confirmed that the incident is being treated as a fire and not an attack. "We are seeing many injured and many dead," Gaetan Lathion said. "We're just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists." The area around the bar in Crans-Montana, located two hours south of the capital Bern, remains cordoned off, with a no-fly zone currently in place. According to locals, the Constellation Bar could hold up to 300 people and featured a small outdoor terrace.

The explosion ripped through the bar in the popular tourist town of Crans-Montana. Picture: Getty