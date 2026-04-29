Charles' string of jokes during the glittering state dinner left the room in stitches of laughter

King Charles leaves White House roaring with laughter at state dinner. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

King Charles won laughs at the White House last night with a string of jokes during a glittering state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump.

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He then turned to one of Mr Trump’s recent remarks — that without the United States, Europe would be “speaking German”. “Dare I say it, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French,” the King poked, prompting more laughter from the President and guests. Charles also unveiled a deeply personal gift for Mr Trump during his toast — a large gold bell from the conning tower of HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine that fought in the Pacific during the Second World War. "May it stand as a testament to our nations's shared history and shining future,” the King said. “And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring,” he added. The gift echoed Queen Elizabeth II’s presentation of a bicentennial Liberty Bell during her visit to the US in 1976.

A view of a bell from the HMS Trump, a submarine launched in 1944 during World War II, gifted to President Trump by King Charles III. Picture: Getty

Despite clear policy differences emerging earlier in the day during the King’s speech to Congress, Mr Trump was quick to praise the monarch. “He made a great speech,” the President said at a short welcome ceremony on the South Lawn. “I was very jealous.” Later, in his own toast, Mr Trump added: “I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress. He got the Democrats to stand. I’ve never been able to do that.”

King Charles III delivers a joint address to Congress on Tuesday. Picture: Getty