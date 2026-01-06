Authorities have warned against entering bodies of water during the winter

The heroic passerby dived into the water to rescue the man. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

This is the heart-racing moment a heroic passerby dived into a frozen lake to save a man who had become stuck in the ice while trying to rescue a dog.

The man had entered the icy-cold water in a desperate attempt to save a dog after it wandered into Connaught Water in Epping Forest, Essex on Sunday. Britain has been gripped by freezing cold weather since the new year, with the mercury falling as low as -12C this week. In dramatic footage shared online, the heroic passerby is seen edging across the ice to reach the man before falling into the water himself. Read more: Flights and trains cancelled with drivers warned of 'dangerous conditions' as amber warnings for snow issued Read more: Schools closed and transport chaos as temperatures plunge to -12C - LIVE

Despite this, he continues towards the stricken man and pulls him towards safety. The footage was captured by Chingford resident Ozgur Ontas - who said the pair of men were in the water for at least 10 minutes before getting out. The men were treated by paramedics on the scene, with one being rushed to the nearby Whipps Cross Hospital for further assessment. Thankfully, the dog was rescued safely and reunited with its owners. “It's problematic for dog walkers - it wasn't just this man, other people's dogs also went into the lake and ran on the ice,” Mr Ontas said after sharing the video. He warned: “This could happen again.”

