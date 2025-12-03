A never-before-seen video tour of Epstein's island has been released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

In a post on X, the group said the pictures and footage "are a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors" on his private Caribbean island.

"We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes," ranking member Robert Garcia said.

"We won't stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors," he added.

The US Virgin Islands, where Epstein’s two private islands were located, handed the files to the committee after a subpoena.

