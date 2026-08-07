A watch robber who tried to snatch a £250,000 Richard Mille from a man in central London has been jailed after he was caught in the act by plain-clothes Metropolitan Police officers on patrol.

Brahim Keddad, 29, was sentenced to two years and four months at Southwark Crown Court after admitting attempting to rob the victim in Mayfair.

The attempted robbery happened on Jermyn Street on 1 May, when four plain-clothes officers carrying out a proactive patrol spotted Keddad behaving suspiciously.

Police said officers saw him walking slowly through the area while closely watching passers-by before one officer got out of an unmarked police car to follow him on foot.

Moments later, Keddad got onto a Lime bike, cycled down the street and allegedly approached a man from behind before grabbing his wrist in an attempt to steal his Richard Mille watch, worth around £250,000.

The officer sprinted after Keddad and detained him with the help of a member of the public before calling for backup. Other officers arrived within minutes and arrested the 29-year-old at the scene.

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The watch targeted in the robbery was a Richard Mille RM 11-02 GMT Carbon Shanghai Limited Edition, one of just 30 made.

The £250,000 timepiece is made from lightweight carbon and features a GMT function, allowing its wearer to track multiple time zones. The extremely limited production run and distinctive Shanghai-specific design have made it a particularly rare and sought-after model among collectors.