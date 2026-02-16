In a message to her mother's suspected kidnapper, The US TV anchor said "it's never too late to do the right thing"

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has issued an emotional appeal for her 84-year-old mother's release urging anyone involved that "it is never too late to do the right thing."

Speaking directly to anyone who might have abducted her mother, the Today show anchor said: “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. “I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here. “We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late,”

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy. Picture: social media

Read More: Glove with DNA found in search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Read More: Road sealed off close to home of US TV star Savannah Guthrie's mother as search continues The appeal comes as investigators analyse DNA found on a glove that they recovered from a field near the side of the road about two miles from Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona. The glove being studied appears to match one that was worn by a suspect who appeared in doorbell-camera footage taken the night Nancy Guthrie went missing. In the video, a masked man wearing gloves and a backpack walks toward the camera and tries to cover it with his gloved hand before grabbing some brush from the front yard to block the camera's view.