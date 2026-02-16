Watch: Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea to mother's suspected kidnapper as search enters third week
In a message to her mother's suspected kidnapper, The US TV anchor said "it's never too late to do the right thing"
US TV host Savannah Guthrie has issued an emotional appeal for her 84-year-old mother's release urging anyone involved that "it is never too late to do the right thing."
Speaking directly to anyone who might have abducted her mother, the Today show anchor said: “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe.
“I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here.
“We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late,”
The appeal comes as investigators analyse DNA found on a glove that they recovered from a field near the side of the road about two miles from Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona.
The glove being studied appears to match one that was worn by a suspect who appeared in doorbell-camera footage taken the night Nancy Guthrie went missing.
In the video, a masked man wearing gloves and a backpack walks toward the camera and tries to cover it with his gloved hand before grabbing some brush from the front yard to block the camera's view.
Authorities believe the suspect in the video kidnapped Guthrie in the early hours of the morning of February 1.
The FBI said: "The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video."
The agency said it has received preliminary DNA test results on the glove and is still waiting for "quality control and official confirmation" before entering an "unknown male profile" into its database.
The FBI described the suspect as a man with an average build who is between 5’9” and 5’10”. He was wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack, the agency noted.
The FBI has also announced a reward of $100,000 for information “leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”
The county sheriff's department has said the suspect description "remains a key focus", but added that "investigators are not ruling out any individuals or possibilities".
Guthrie was last seen on January 31, when a family member dropped her off at her home following a get-together at her daughter Annie's house.
Members of her church noticed her absence the following day and notified her family.
In the two weeks since Guthrie's disappearance, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Office have conducted a massive search operation involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of officers while taking in thousands of call-in tips.
Officials have warned that she may be in dire health without her medication. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said Guthrie was "not in good physical health" but had no reported cognitive issues.