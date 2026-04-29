The Metropolitan Police have released shocking footage filmed on body-worn cameras where they confronted a man suspected of stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green.

In the footage, a police officer arrives and immediately shouts at a knife-wielding suspect to get on the ground.

After he stays on his feet, a second police officer can be seen moving closer.

The first officer then ordered the other to deploy his taser, which he did.

The suspect then dropped to his knees - but kept hold of the small blade.

Both police officers can then be seen moving in on the suspect, repeatedly striking him on the ground and trying to get him to release his grip on the knife.

The incident, which has been declared a terrorist attack, is being investigated by authorities.

Two men, aged 76 and 34, were stabbed shortly after 11am, both of whom are understood to be Jewish.

A male suspect, aged 45, also attempted to stab police officers before he was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victims, who are both understood to be members of the orthodox community, are in a stable condition.

Addressing the media, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the suspect had a history of serious violence and mental health issues.

He went on to call the incident "another horrendous act of violence directed against our Jewish communities", adding that his thoughts were with the two British Jews attacked.

Footage shows the suspect, who is wearing a white T-shirt and grey trousers under a navy jacket as well as backpack, being Tasered in the road by two officers as sirens wail and people shout in the background.

The commissioner paid tribute to those officers, as they were not armed and "feared" the suspect was carrying an "explosive device".

"Without their bravery I doubt to think what the outcome could have been," he said.