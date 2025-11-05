Watch: From Asda to Coca Cola, the biggest Christmas 2025 adverts so far
John Lewis has joined what is already a crowded field by releasing its 2025 Christmas advert.
The department store's ad shows a father reliving his 90s nightclub days after opening a record from his son, and it is soundtracked by Alison Limerick’s 90s hit Where Love Lives.
Debenhams might have been the first to the party with its Christmas advert, which starred Peter Crouch and Olivia Attwood, but many are now doing the same - with Asda and Boots among those to have released their campaigns.
Here are some of those to have been released as of Bonfire Night, November 5.
Lidl
The budget supermarket chain has released its 2025 advert focused on a girl learning the spirit of giving.
Boots
The health brand recruits the punnily crafted Puss in Boots to deliver savings on its products.
Asda
The supermarket focuses on Dr Seuss’s The Grinch for its ad, which was filmed around Walthamstow in east London.
Coca Cola
Donald Trump's preferred drink brand has launched its campaign by using artificial intelligence this year.
Debenhams
The high-energy 40-second advert, titled Debenhams Delivered, says that it’s “never too soon” for Christmas.
John Lewis
The department store released its annual tug of the heartstrings on Tuesday with its advert - continuing a tradition that began in 2007.