John Lewis has joined what is already a crowded field by releasing its 2025 Christmas advert.

The department store's ad shows a father reliving his 90s nightclub days after opening a record from his son, and it is soundtracked by Alison Limerick’s 90s hit Where Love Lives.

Debenhams might have been the first to the party with its Christmas advert, which starred Peter Crouch and Olivia Attwood, but many are now doing the same - with Asda and Boots among those to have released their campaigns.

Here are some of those to have been released as of Bonfire Night, November 5.

Lidl

The budget supermarket chain has released its 2025 advert focused on a girl learning the spirit of giving.