Watchdog bans ads for ‘powerful’ oral weight loss drugs over accused breach of medical advertising laws
The Advertising Standards Authority has said that advertising these pills illegally can put people at risk
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The UK’s advertising watchdog has banned ads for oral weight loss medicines, stating they promoted unlicensed and prescription-only products to the public.
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The ASA has said the banned advertisers, Simple Online Pharmacy and Pharmacy Online, advertised oral GLP-1 treatments through social media ads and on their websites before the drugs had marketing authorisation.
The first oral GLP-1 tablet for weight management was licensed as a prescription-only medicine on June 11, however, according to the ASA, an ad for Simple Online Pharmacy appeared on June 1 encouraged people to join waiting lists for the medication, register their interest and pre-order treatment.
Under advertising rules, medicines must be authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before they can be promoted, and medicinal claims cannot be made for an unauthorised medicine.
“Advertising [weight loss drugs] irresponsibly or illegally can put people at risk, which is why this remains a priority for us,” said the ASA.
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Additionally, if a medicine is licensed as prescription only then it cannot be advertised to the public.
According to the ASA ban, Pharmacy Online was promoting the prescription only oral Wegovy tablet.
The pharmacy’s ads included a website pop-up inviting people to “pre-order” the medicine and paid social media ads promoting an oral weight-management tablet.
The watchdog made three further rulings against MedExpress, Juniper and the Care Pharmacy for promoting other currently unnamed prescription-only medicines to the public.
Catherine Drewett, investigations manager at the ASA said: “The licencing of oral GLP-1 medicines represents a significant development in treatment options but also new challenges for regulators.
“We’ve acted quickly as this market has developed and these first rulings make clear that these oral medicines, like prescription-only injections, cannot be advertised to the public.
“These are powerful medicines so it’s important that ads don’t encourage people to seek treatment in ways that could put them at risk.”
MHRA executive director of healthcare, quality and access Julian Beach said: “We welcome the ASA’s action in these cases, which highlights the importance of dealing swiftly with adverts that break the rules.
“The MHRA expects all organisations promoting medicines to comply fully with advertising regulations, which exist to protect patient safety.
“Stimulating consumer demand for a new prescription medicine is not permitted.
“We take advertising that breaches the rules when promoting prescription-only medicines to the public, including weight loss medicines, very seriously.
“We work closely with fellow regulators, including the ASA, to tackle advertising that puts public health at risk.”