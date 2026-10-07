The Advertising Standards Authority has said that advertising these pills illegally can put people at risk

The ASA has banned ads for prescription-only oral Wegovy tablets. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

The UK’s advertising watchdog has banned ads for oral weight loss medicines, stating they promoted unlicensed and prescription-only products to the public.

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The ASA has said the banned advertisers, Simple Online Pharmacy and Pharmacy Online, advertised oral GLP-1 treatments through social media ads and on their websites before the drugs had marketing authorisation. The first oral GLP-1 tablet for weight management was licensed as a prescription-only medicine on June 11, however, according to the ASA, an ad for Simple Online Pharmacy appeared on June 1 encouraged people to join waiting lists for the medication, register their interest and pre-order treatment. Under advertising rules, medicines must be authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before they can be promoted, and medicinal claims cannot be made for an unauthorised medicine. “Advertising [weight loss drugs] irresponsibly or illegally can put people at risk, which is why this remains a priority for us,” said the ASA. Read more: Ozempic effect! Mounjaro boom sparks 680 per cent surge in belt-hole requests, Timpson boss reveals Read more: Mounjaro sales double this year as obesity drug boom prevails, says maker

General view of the oral weight loss service in the pharmacy at Superdrug’s Strand store in London. Picture: Alamy

Additionally, if a medicine is licensed as prescription only then it cannot be advertised to the public. According to the ASA ban, Pharmacy Online was promoting the prescription only oral Wegovy tablet. The pharmacy’s ads included a website pop-up inviting people to “pre-order” the medicine and paid social media ads promoting an oral weight-management tablet. The watchdog made three further rulings against MedExpress, Juniper and the Care Pharmacy for promoting other currently unnamed prescription-only medicines to the public.

Advertising GLP-1 for weight loss injections and pills from Ro in the subway in New York, a similar ad would be illegal in the UK. Picture: Alamy