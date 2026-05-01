The FCA said it would defend its scheme which it says is “fair to consumers and proportionate for firms”,

Watchdog warns millions face ‘fresh uncertainty’ over car finance compensation. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The financial watchdog has warned that millions of consumers face “fresh uncertainty” about compensation for being mis-sold a car loan as it faces a legal battle over its £9.1 billion scheme.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three lenders and a consumer group have launched legal challenges to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) industry-wide redress scheme after setting out the final details in March. The financial services arms of carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz and the car finance arm of French bank Credit Agricole are appealing the plans, which are set to cost the industry about £9.1 billion. On the other hand, Consumer Voice, a group representing consumers, is also challenging the compensation package which it argues will short-change drivers who suffered harm when they took out a loan. The FCA said it would defend its scheme which it says is “fair to consumers and proportionate for firms”, and noted that none of the claims received are expressly in the name of individual consumers. Read more: 4x4 driver charged over deaths of schoolgirls killed in crash at school tea party in Wimbledon Read more: Armed police response teams to keep Jewish people safe in London, Met chief reveals

Watchdog warns millions face ‘fresh uncertainty’ over car finance compensation. Picture: Alamy