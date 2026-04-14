The victims' families say the initial probe into the fatal crash was flawed and left many questions unanswered.

Nuria Sajjad (L) and Selena Lau (R) were killed when a 4x4 Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Eleven Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated by the police watchdog over their initial handling of an inquiry into a crash in Wimbledon that killed two eight-year-old girls in 2023, LBC has been told.

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The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it will investigate four serving officers and one former detective constable for potential gross misconduct. Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died after Claire Freemantle plowed her 4x4 into an end-of-term party at The Study Preparatory School in July 2023. Several others were injured when the Land Rover crashed through a fence and collided with a building. The Crown Prosecution Service said Freemantle suffered an undiagnosed epileptic seizure and the driver was never charged. The CPS said she had no prior diagnosis of a medical condition and had never had a seizure before. However, the victims’ families have previously told LBC the investigation “always seemed flawed and left so many questions unanswered”. Read more: 'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’ Read more: Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

The Land Rover Defender crashed into The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south London. Picture: Alamy

The Met announced in October 2024 that it was reopening its investigation into the crash after multiple lines of inquiry emerged following an internal review. Fremantle was re-arrested in January 2025 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was forced to undergo another police interview in July 2025. The CPS confirmed it received evidence from the Met on 17 March and additional legal advice last week. But it said there were further factors to determine before it could bring forward a decision on a charge. The IOPC launched its investigation in August 2025, saying its inquiry would look at "allegations that Met officers provided false and misleading information to those affected and whether the officers' treatment of those affected was influenced by their race". It would also look at the standard of the probe, such as its management, the investigation team’s conduct, and how they interacted with the victims’ families.

People arrive to lay flowers in tribute to the victims of a car crash outside The Study Preparatory School. Picture: Getty

The ranks of the four serving officers under investigation for possible gross misconduct are commander, detective chief inspector, detective sergeant and detective constable. Two detective constables also face misconduct probes. Saj Butt and Smera Chohan, parents of Nuria Sajjad told LBC in February 2024 they “deserve answers” about what happened. Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, Saj said: "Whatever these answers are, we deserve them. I miss her every moment. I just want to know what happened. Smera said: "We shouldn’t have to ask and ask - we should be on a half term with our daughter. Why are we here? We are not even healing yet, we’ve got this fight ahead and we are hopeful.” She added: "Whatever happened on July 6 last year there will never be any winners. We deserve the respect of clarity, the respect of a thorough investigation and the respect of answers. Our grief is doubled, quadrupled, we are still in a waiting room." IOPC director Amanda Rowe said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau and all those who were affected by the tragic incident in July 2023. “We are investigating complaints made against 11 Met Police officers over their handling of the initial investigation into the road traffic incident, in which the two children sadly died and multiple other people were injured at The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon “We began our investigation in August 2025 following a referral from the Met Police of complaints made on behalf of individuals who were affected by the incident. “The complaints relate to concerns about the standard of the investigation, including its management and direction, the conduct of the investigation team, and their engagement with the victims. "We are also investigating allegations that Met officers provided false and misleading information to those affected and whether the officers’ treatment of those affected was influenced by their race. “We have now served notices advising four serving officers, whose ranks are commander, detective chief inspector, detective sergeant and detective constable, and a former detective inspector, that their conduct is being investigated at the level of gross misconduct.