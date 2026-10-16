A knife was “seen or intimated” in 20% of watch robberies in the past six months.

By Ella Bennett

An average of £1 million worth of watches are stolen from the wrists of Londoners and visitors in the West End every month, police say.

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There were also 1,196 robberies across Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster between January and June 2026. There were 97 watch robberies, including attempts, in the same period, totalling “millions of pounds of stolen property”, the Metropolitan Police figures showed. A further 70 pricey timepieces were swiped between July and September of this year. A knife was “seen or intimated” in 20% of watch robberies in the past six months, according to the force. Read more: Three arrested after woman, 26, stabbed to death in street in Manchester Read more: Balaclava ban sees youth crime slashed by 40 per cent - as Nottinghamshire Police make more than 1,000 arrests

CCTV of Youndes Djoudi, Ali Eldahouzze and Abdel El Habchi walking past Amazonico in London. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

The figures emerged during the Southwark Crown Court sentencing hearing of Younes Djoudi, Ali Eldahouzze and Abdel El Habchi, who took off with Romanian entrepreneur Catalin Botezatu’s diamond-encrusted, £137,000 Richard Mille watch just before midnight on January 28. Metropolitan Police Detective Sergeant Andy Swindells wrote in a statement referred to in court: “Despite all of our efforts, high value watch robbery remains a problem in the West End, and we average about £1 million stolen from the wrists of Londoners and visitors every month.” He added that many watch robbery offences “have seen violence”, with victims being “punched and kicked and injured”.

The watch worn by Romanian entrepreneur Catalin Botezatu. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

A third of watch robberies have occurred “in the West End footprint” and mainly centre around the night-time economy, with suspects often “targeting various property from victims”, the officer said. The “hotspots” which have seen flashy watches solely targeted are in Mayfair and Knightsbridge, Det Sgt Swindells said. Mr Botezatu said he “feared for his life” as he was accosted after leaving Latin American restaurant Amazonico in Berkeley Square.

Fashion designer Catalin Botezatu leaving Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Algeria-born Djoudi pleaded guilty to the robbery, while Moroccans El Habchi and Eldahouzze were convicted after a nine-day trial. The trio were seen on CCTV carrying out a “reconnaissance operation” before the robbery, Southwark Crown Court heard on Friday. Footage shows Djoudi walking past Mr Botezatu as he was outside the restaurant shortly after 10.15pm, before later walking by with Eldahouzze and El Habchi, who looked at their victim before walking off, the court heard previously. Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said the trio were then “laying in wait”. Mr Botezatu was smoking with a friend near his car when the trio approached and “surrounded” him before “wresting” the watch from his left wrist, the court heard previously.

Mr Asante said a “sharp implement” was used to cut through the rubber strap, which left “cuts on his wrists”. Giving evidence from behind a screen during the earlier trial, Mr Botezatu, from Bucharest, said he was pushed into the fence and then restrained. “The man in the middle had a sharp instrument, I don’t know what, and he cut me. He cut the watch strap as well.” He told the court: “I couldn’t believe that something like this could happen in London, in front of a luxury restaurant where I was a client. “I feared for my life because of my cancer operation and because I have five stents and because the slightest blow or cut, God forbid, where I was operated, could have been fatal.” The court heard Mr Botezatu was given the watch about 13 years ago by a friend.

“It had a lot of sentimental value, it came from a very good friend of mine who is unfortunately no longer with us and it was a birthday present,” he said. The court heard that El Habchi, a social media influencer in Morocco, told jurors he did not realise the robbery was about to happen and claimed to have played no part in it. He had been working as a security guard in the UK and has indefinite leave to remain through his marriage to a British woman. Eldahouzze suggested Djoudi had threatened to “set me on fire” if he did not snatch the watch, but he still said he refused. He has leave to remain in the UK until 2028, the court heard.