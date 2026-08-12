Experts are warning people planning to watch the eclipse through their phones. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Thousands of people are planning to watch tonight's epic solar eclipse through their phone lens - here's what warnings have been put in place.

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Phones will need extra protection to take safe eclipse pictures. Picture: Getty

Can you watch the solar eclipse in selfie mode? In London and across the UK, we will see around 90% of totality as the Moon crosses over between the Sun and Earth. With the next eclipse not predicted for a few decades, many of us will be trying to capture the moment with our smart phones and while it is possible, there's some important advice. Just like our eyes, the phone camera needs to be protected or we risk damaging the lens on the device. Expert astronomers have advised covering the lens with a solar filter, with the ISO standard 12312-2, to avoid any long-term damage. However, while most of us won't be able to purchase that in time, you can simply place the certified glasses over your lens to also capture the perfect moment.

The solar eclipse will see a 90% totality this August 2026. Picture: Getty