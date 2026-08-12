Why you need to be careful watching the solar eclipse on selfie mode
Thousands of people are planning to watch tonight's epic solar eclipse through their phone lens - here's what warnings have been put in place.
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For thousands of people across the UK, getting your hands on a pair of solar eclipse certified glasses has become impossible, leaving many with the idea of watching the phenomenon through their smart phones.
With plans to either capture the perfect social media content or to simply protect your eyes from the sun, many will turn to their devices to capture the rare astronomical event happening this evening.
So is it safe to watch the solar eclipse in selfie mode? And what's the best way to capture a photo? Well, unfortunately it's not going to be simple.
- Read more: Exact London solar eclipse times revealed as UK prepares for phenomenon
- Read more: The UK will get another partial solar eclipse in 2027 - but it won't be as dramatic
Like many of the eclipse viewing techniques, trying to capture the occasion through your phone also comes with some caution.
Can you watch the solar eclipse in selfie mode?
In London and across the UK, we will see around 90% of totality as the Moon crosses over between the Sun and Earth.
With the next eclipse not predicted for a few decades, many of us will be trying to capture the moment with our smart phones and while it is possible, there's some important advice.
Just like our eyes, the phone camera needs to be protected or we risk damaging the lens on the device.
Expert astronomers have advised covering the lens with a solar filter, with the ISO standard 12312-2, to avoid any long-term damage.
However, while most of us won't be able to purchase that in time, you can simply place the certified glasses over your lens to also capture the perfect moment.
What are the best smart phone settings for the solar eclipse?
Once you've sorted out safety, there's a few adjustments you can make to your camera settings for the perfect photo.
Experts have suggested reducing exposure, so you get a clear outline of the sun rather than a blurred edge.
Others have also recommended using 'optical zoom' on your phone, if that's an option, rather than the normal pinch and zoom in methods.