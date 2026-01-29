Water bills for households across England and Wales will spike by an average of 5.4 per cent from April

Thames Water Fixing Pipes Oxford Street London. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Water bills for households across England and Wales will spike by an average of 5.4 per cent from April, the industry has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thames Water vans outside a residential house in the village of Dorney, Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) warned that customers were "impatient for change and need to see compelling evidence their money is being well spent". There is significant regional variation in bill increases, with Severn Trent customers seeing a 10 per cent increase, Sutton and East Surrey imposing an 11 per cent increase, Bristol Water a 12 per cent rise and Affinity Water (central region) customers warned they have a 13 per cent jump coming. South East Water is raising bills by an average seven per cent to £324 a year after the disruption due to Storm Gorewtti earlier this month. Water UK said the cash raised from water bills could only be used to fund infrastructure that had been independently determined to be "new, necessary and value for money". A money-back guarantee meant that customer bills would automatically be refunded by the regulator if improvements were not delivered, it said.

Most recently, more than 30,000 customers in Kent and Sussex were left without water for days after the supplier South East Water experienced issues. Picture: Alamy

More than two million households currently receive help with their bills through social tariffs, the WaterSure scheme and other affordability measures, and this will expand by an expected extra 300,000 households over the coming year. Water UK chief executive David Henderson said: "We understand increasing bills is never welcome, but the money is needed to fund vital upgrades to secure our water supplies, support economic growth and end sewage entering our rivers and seas. "While we urgently need investment in our water and sewage infrastructure, we know that for many this increase will be difficult. That is why we will help around 2.5 million households - more than ever before - with average discounts of around 40 per cent off their water bill." CCW said it had seen a 51 per cent increase in complaints about water companies in 2025, mainly driven by concerns around affordability and upset over the scale of last April's increase. CCW chief executive Mike Keil said: "We've seen complaints brought to CCW about the affordability of water bills almost triple in the past year and further bill rises will compound people's worries. "People support investment in improving services, but they are impatient for change and need to see compelling evidence their money is being well spent."