A former water boss has been handed a £270,000 bonus despite a parasite outbreak that contaminated drinking water, left more than 140 people ill and triggered a major public health scandal in the South West.

Susan Davy, the former chief executive of Pennon, has received the payout after the company’s board reversed an earlier decision to withhold it, reported the Telegraph.

Pennon owns South West Water, which was at the centre of a major scandal after cryptosporidium was found in drinking water in Brixham, Devon.

The outbreak affected around 17,000 homes and lasted 54 days, causing widespread disruption for residents and businesses in the area. South West Water later apologised and was fined £1.8 million over the incident after pleading guilty to supplying water unfit for human consumption.

At the time, Ms Davy said the crisis had caused her “sleepless nights” as the company faced criticism over its handling of the outbreak.