Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Judge Stuart Smith (right) listens as the lawyer for the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) Joseph Millington speaks. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A water company has admitted supplying water unfit for human consumption after a parasitic outbreak in Devon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

South West Water Ltd pleaded guilty to an offence under s70(1) of the Water Industry Act 1991 to supplying water unfit for human consumption during a hearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court. The outbreak in May 2024 left some people in hospital and hundreds of others ill after contamination of the water supply by cryptosporidium, a parasite which causes sickness and diarrhoea. About 17,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area were issued with a “boil water” notice as scores of reported cases emerged. The notice, instructing them not to use tap water for drinking without boiling and cooling it first, remained in place for eight weeks for some households. Read more: Flooding across north London sparks chaos as Thames Water pipe bursts on major road Read more: 'Dehydrated' Lidl worker sacked after drinking 17p bottle of water while working at checkout, tribunal hears

South West Water handing out emergency rations of bottled water to anyone affected by the Cryptosporidium outbreak in Torbay. Picture: Alamy

The firm was prosecuted by the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) and faces a fine when it is sentenced on June 2 at the same court. Howard Leithead, representing the DWI, had asked for the case to be sent to the crown court for sentencing as it is “high-profile or exceptionally sensitive”. “This was an extremely high-profile incident that occurred in 2024,” he said. “Not only was this very high-profile, but this incident affected a significant number of people across a broad geographical area. “It resulted in an adverse impact on the public confidence in the water supply in this area. “Its effects were, some of the complaints say, long felt after the lifting of the boil water notices. “There was, of course, local inconvenience, economic impact, and impact on education throughout this incident. “Given the high-profile nature of this case, and to ensure that the message is heard loud and clear by local residents that the criminal justice system will treat offences of this nature with the utmost seriousness, we respectfully submit that the crown court would be the most appropriate venue to deal with this case, given the factors identified in our note.”

South West Water handing out emergency rations of bottled water to anyone affected by the Cryptosporidium outbreak in Torbay. Picture: Alamy