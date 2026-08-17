Wessex Water has announced its first hosepipe ban in 50 years after the UK went weeks without rain, but the dry spell is coming to an end as Britain faces its “most changeable week of weather” since June.

The company has become the latest firm to announce the ban after repeated heatwaves and an extensive dry spell.

It will come into effect at midnight on Tuesday and impact all its 1.4 million customers across Bath, Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire.

This marks the first time in 50 years such a ban has been imposed by the firm.

It comes as forecasters say low pressure moving in from the Atlantic will bring wind, showers and longer spells of rain to many parts of the UK in the coming days.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "I can't promise rain for all of us through the week ahead, but in the south at least, it's looking like the most changeable week we've seen here - well at least since the end of June."

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