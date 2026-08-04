Hosepipe ban? Anger of residents as water shoots from burst pipe in South London 'for almost two days'
Thames Water imposed a hosepipe ban affecting 10 million customers on July 23
Furious residents in south London have slammed Thames Water after water was left spurting into the sky for "almost two days" from a burst pipe despite the street facing a hosepipe ban.
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The "extreme" 48-hour leak is believed to have started on Sunday, August 2. Residents reported that there was "no sign" of Thames Water until Tuesday morning.
The burst pipe can be seen spewing a tower of water into the sky far above the rooftops, just in front of a row of houses.
A blue barrier appears to have been erected around the pipe while a few orange cones were placed on the water-saturated streets.
Residents of Green Lane, Streatham slammed the water company's response time as a "joke", amid the ongoing hosepipe ban as London faces its worst drought in decades.
Read more: More than one in 10 householders do not intend to abide by hosepipe ban
Read more: UK’s biggest water supplier Thames Water announces hosepipe ban - as 10 million people face restrictions
Thames Water imposed a hosepipe ban affecting 10 million customers on July 23, blaming the long stretch of hot weather and low rainfall levels.
Resident Debra Scrivener, who lives opposite the burst pipe, said there had been "no sign" of Thames Water for the first 48 hours of the incident. She added: "It's a joke."
Speaking to LBC on Tuesday morning, she said: "They're finally here. It's still leaking but not as crazy as before. They are finally doing something now.
"It was quite extreme!"
Annoyed locals took to social media to express their frustration.
One resident wrote: "It's pathetic us not being able to water our gardens and having lawns like hay while Thames Water has leaks all over the place."
Another said that they "could not believe this has not yet been fixed! Literally water has been running since yesterday. Where is Thames Water?"
Thames Water have been approached for comment.