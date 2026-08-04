Furious residents in south London have slammed Thames Water after water was left spurting into the sky for "almost two days" from a burst pipe despite the street facing a hosepipe ban.

The "extreme" 48-hour leak is believed to have started on Sunday, August 2. Residents reported that there was "no sign" of Thames Water until Tuesday morning.

The burst pipe can be seen spewing a tower of water into the sky far above the rooftops, just in front of a row of houses.

A blue barrier appears to have been erected around the pipe while a few orange cones were placed on the water-saturated streets.

Residents of Green Lane, Streatham slammed the water company's response time as a "joke", amid the ongoing hosepipe ban as London faces its worst drought in decades.

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