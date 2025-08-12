Water shortfall in England now ‘nationally significant’, drought officials warn. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

England is now suffering from "nationally significant" water shortfalls despite rain in July, officials warned as the country faces more hot, dry conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status. England is seeing widespread environmental and agricultural impacts from the lack of water, which is hitting crop yields, reducing feed for livestock, damaging wetlands and river wildlife, and increasing wildfires, the group said. Experts warn climate change is driving more extreme weather conditions in the UK, worsening drought and dry spells, and making heatwaves more frequent and severe. Despite unsettled weather in July with many places seeing heavy rain or showers, it was still the fifth warmest on record. Many river flows and reservoir levels continued to recede compared to June – and are now well below where they should be for the time of year. Read more: Water firms to impose surge pricing during heatwaves and droughts Read more: Amber heat warnings issued across England with soaring temperatures hotter than Bali

England is now suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls despite rain in July, officials warned as the country faces more hot, dry conditions. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Dry weather has returned in August, with the fourth heatwave of the summer set to see temperatures climb into the 30s once more – putting extra pressure on overstretched water supplies. Reservoir levels fell 2 per cent last week and are now 67.7 per cent full on average across England, compared to the 80.5 per cent normally seen for the first week of August and down on the 75.6 per cent average last month, the Environment Agency said. The lowest reservoirs are Blithfield, Staffordshire, Derwent Valley group of reservoirs in Derbyshire, and Chew Valley Lake and Blagdon Lake in Somerset, all of which are less than half full. Nearly half of England’s rivers (49 per cent) had below normal, notable or exceptionally low flows in July, with two – the Wye and Ely Ouse – at their lowest on record. There are currently navigation closures or restrictions across sections of the Leeds and Liverpool, Macclesfield, Trent and Mersey, Peak Forest, Rochdale, Oxford and Grand Union Canal. Despite wet conditions for many in July, rainfall was 89 per cent of the long-term average for the month across England, making it the sixth consecutive month of below-average rainfall, the Environment Agency (EA) said. Figures from the EA also show central England has had the driest February to July since 1921.

Water shortfall in England now ‘nationally significant’, drought officials warn. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

There appears to be no or little let-up in the dry conditions for some areas in the coming days, according to the Met Office. Dr Will Lang, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "This week is starting off warmer than of late across England and Wales, with temperatures getting towards the mid-30s Celsius for some in the south. "While conditions remain mostly settled across the south, the picture is more unsettled further north-west, with rain or showers at times. "As we move into the second half of August there are indications of high pressure building and therefore largely settled conditions overall. "Although dry weather is more likely, rain, showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out." Officials have praised the public for following hosepipe bans, which are in place for all Yorkshire Water customers, and parts of the regions served by Thames Water, South East Water and Southern Water. People are being urged to take simple actions such as turning off taps and deleting old emails – which reduces demand for water to cool data centres – to help reduce the impact on the environment. Yorkshire Water has reported a 10 per cent reduction in domestic demand following their hosepipe ban – a saving of up to 80 million litres a day or 32 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The EA’s director of water and national drought group chairwoman Helen Wakeham said: "The current situation is nationally significant and we are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment. "Water companies must continue to quickly fix leaks and lead the way in saving water. "We know the challenges farmers are facing and will continue to work with them, other land users and businesses to ensure everyone acts sustainably. "We are grateful to the public for following the restrictions, where in place, to conserve water in these dry conditions. "Simple, everyday choices – such as turning off a tap or deleting old emails – also really helps the collective effort to reduce demand and help preserve the health of our rivers and wildlife."