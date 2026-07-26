The shortage was caused by an issue at the Bough Beech Water Treatment Works that impacted the local area

Gatwick Airport, UK, North Terminal, Departures entrance. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Water pressure is beginning to return to normal at Gatwick Airport after passengers were left with no access to working toilets or bars and restaurants because of a supply failure.

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The airport has apologised on X for "the inconvenience caused by today’s water shortage, following an issue at the Bough Beech Water Treatment Works". It added that it had "been working closely with @SESWater and our airport partners to help minimise the impact". "We are pleased to report that water pressure is beginning to return to normal, and our teams are working hard to reopen toilets and other facilities as quickly and safely as possible". Read More: 'Disruption' at Gatwick Airport as terminals left without running water Read More: Man arrested as four people, including a baby girl, die in Derby car crash

We recognise the inconvenience caused by today’s water shortage, following an issue at the Bough Beech Water Treatment Works that has impacted the local area.



Since becoming aware of the issue, we have been working closely with @SESWater and our airport partners to help minimise… pic.twitter.com/69dtv0mQ9K — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) July 26, 2026

"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available". Although flights were unaffected, several services had been compromised at both of the Sussex airport’s terminals, with passengers posting online that they are unable to get hot drinks, wash their hands or fill up water bottles. A statement released by Gatwick earlier said: "A water issue in the Horley area is causing disruption at the airport this morning. The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation. "Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers. "We will provide further updates and apologise for any inconvenience to passengers." Claims have been made on social media that there is no sign of bottled water being handed out to passengers.

A water issue in the Horley area is causing disruption at the airport this morning. The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation.



Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other… pic.twitter.com/6B1EgvSwfu — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) July 26, 2026

SES Water, which covers parts of Kent, Surrey and south London, as well as the airport, said it was working to restore normal service. A spokesperson for the water company said: "Due to a number of complications caused by a power outage at our Bough Beech Water Treatment Works, some customers are experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply. "We are working to overcome those complications and return the treatment works to supply as quickly as we can." She confirmed Gatwick Airport was affected, adding: "We are working with them while our teams work to restore normal service as quickly as possible."

EasyJet asked passengers to avoid arriving early for their flights. Picture: Alamy

People heading to the airport for flights were advised not to arrive early. A statement from Easyjet said: "Due to a water supply issue affecting London Gatwick Airport, bag drop desks are temporarily opening two hours before departure instead of three hours. "Please do not arrive earlier, as you will not be able to drop off your bags or enter the departure lounge until bag drop opens." TalkTV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer posted on X: “If you’re on your way to Gatwick Airport, it might be helpful to know that there is no running water across the entire airport.“ That means no coffees, no water fountains, no flushing toilets and no hand washing.“Gatwick hasn’t bothered to make a public announcement about this to passengers. How helpful…”