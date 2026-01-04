Watford have criticised the decision to call off their Championship match at Hull 18 minutes before kick-off on Sunday and claimed they did not agree to the postponement.

The MKM Stadium clash was one of three second-tier fixtures to fall by the wayside due to frozen pitches while 14 games in Leagues One and Two were also postponed.

Referee Anthony Backhouse called the game off due to safety concerns over areas surrounding the pitch while the players were already warming up.

Hull said in a statement that the postponement was “agreed by all parties”, but Watford insisted they had been prepared to play the game and the decision had been taken without their consent.

