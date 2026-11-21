The robotaxis have been banned on Californian motorways after multiple instances of being driven into construction zones

Waymo autonomous driving mapping vehicle on 29th August 2026 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Mike Kemp/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has met officials at self-driving vehicle company Waymo to discuss London trials of the cars amid a ban on the company’s vehicles on Californian motorways.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The self-driving vehicles were banned last Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) following multiple incidents, including three cars driving into a construction zone on November 5, per a DV spokesperson. Waymo has also suspended driverless taxi rides on motorways in all areas where they had previously been available in the US, including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Miami, for an undisclosed amount of time. This pause comes as Waymo, a subsidiary of Google owner Alphabet, has been trialing its cars on London streets, and the company has been planning on rolling out the vehicles for public use next year. This week, Ms Alexander met Waymo to discuss trials in London and Washington DC, and to see some of its new technology, during a trip to the US, the Department for Transport (DfT) said. Read more: Waymo self-driving car wakes London street at 4am after taking dead end route three times in a week Read more: Waymo's self-driving robotaxis arrive in London ahead of 2026 UK launch

California's DMV banned Waymo from operating or testing on freeways citing an "imminent hazard". Picture: Myung J. Chun/Getty

The DfT said the meeting followed the introduction of the Government’s self-driving vehicles pilot scheme which it said will bring cutting-edge technology to British roads while keeping safety and the impact on local streets and jobs at the heart of the trials. Each vehicle will still have a human safety driver who can take the wheel if needed while the companies said they are operating a “small fleet” of all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles equipped with the Wayve AI driving technology. London already hosts some robotaxis. In September, Uber launched the UK’s first robotaxis in London after partnering with British AI technology firm Wayve. Transport for London granted minicab licences for use on the self-driving vehicles in August.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander arrives in Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty