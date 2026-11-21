Transport Secretary discusses London trials of self-driving Waymo cars amid California ban
The robotaxis have been banned on Californian motorways after multiple instances of being driven into construction zones
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Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has met officials at self-driving vehicle company Waymo to discuss London trials of the cars amid a ban on the company’s vehicles on Californian motorways.
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The self-driving vehicles were banned last Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) following multiple incidents, including three cars driving into a construction zone on November 5, per a DV spokesperson.
Waymo has also suspended driverless taxi rides on motorways in all areas where they had previously been available in the US, including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Miami, for an undisclosed amount of time.
This pause comes as Waymo, a subsidiary of Google owner Alphabet, has been trialing its cars on London streets, and the company has been planning on rolling out the vehicles for public use next year.
This week, Ms Alexander met Waymo to discuss trials in London and Washington DC, and to see some of its new technology, during a trip to the US, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.
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The DfT said the meeting followed the introduction of the Government’s self-driving vehicles pilot scheme which it said will bring cutting-edge technology to British roads while keeping safety and the impact on local streets and jobs at the heart of the trials.
Each vehicle will still have a human safety driver who can take the wheel if needed while the companies said they are operating a “small fleet” of all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles equipped with the Wayve AI driving technology.
London already hosts some robotaxis. In September, Uber launched the UK’s first robotaxis in London after partnering with British AI technology firm Wayve.
Transport for London granted minicab licences for use on the self-driving vehicles in August.
During Ms Alexander’s trip, she also met US transportation secretary Sean Duffy and the pair agreed to deepen co-operation on transport issues including addressing challenges around crowded airspace and improving passenger journeys, the DfT said.
They discussed recent air traffic control outages in both countries and agreed the importance of sharing lessons and expertise to improve the resilience of aviation systems and minimise disruption.
Ms Alexander said: “The UK and US have a strong history of transport co-operation, helping drive innovation and modern infrastructure.
“It was a pleasure to meet with Secretary Duffy to discuss leadership in aviation, emerging technologies, maritime and how we can deepen collaboration.
“By combining expertise, we can unlock growth, create jobs and help British and American businesses lead the transport technologies of the future, while delivering safer and more reliable journeys today.”
The November 5 construction zone incident which sparked the California ban is not the first time Waymos have driven through construction zones.
The company recalled 3,900 cars in June, 2026, due to concerns over a software issue which could lead cars to enter closed motorway construction zones.
Prior to this recall, there were multiple incidents in California and Arizona where the robotaxis drove past ramp closure signs into active construction zones and closed-off construction planning areas.
Waymo still offers rides on city streets in other areas in the US including Las Vegas, Dallas and Denver.
The company asserts on its website that its cars are involved in 95% fewer crashes resulting in serious injury compared to human drivers.