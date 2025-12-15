The ride-sharing app shared the news its unmanned vehicles are now taking to the roads ahead of the UK rollout next year

Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace electric autonomous vehicles were spotted in the capital on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Waymo's self-driving taxis have taken to the streets of London ahead of the brand's 2026 UK launch

The unmanned vehicles were spotted driving over Abbey Road's iconic zebra crossing on Monday, with the companying using their Jaguar I-PACE vehicles as part of the rollout. Taking to X, Waymo posted an image of the vehicle in the capital, accompanied by the caption: "Hello London! 👋 Our vehicles are now driving in London as we prepare for commercial service in 2026." Waymo, a spin-off of Google's self-driving car programme, first launched its robotaxis in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2018 before expanding across multiple US states.

Hello London! 👋 Our vehicles are now driving in London as we prepare for commercial service in 2026. pic.twitter.com/My26Xi3G0F — Waymo (@Waymo) December 8, 2025

The company now has a fleet of more than 2,000 vehicles and facilitated around 14 million trips in 2025 across the US, according to its end of year report. The upcoming UK expansion will see vehicle testing, mapping, and ‘safety validation work’ take place across the capital ahead of the 2026 rollout. Drivers have already spotted vehicles on the capital's streets, with boroughs including Barking and Dagenham, Brent, Camden, Ealing, Greenwich, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Haringey, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Wandsworth, Westminster, and the City of London, all involved in the testing phase of Waymo's operation.

spotted in south kensington today pic.twitter.com/4bljG6gROR — Jerry Jin (@jerrydjin) December 8, 2025

The UK rollout comes just days after one Waymo vehicle was captured driving directly into the centre of an armed police stand-off at an intersection in Los Angeles, California. Footage emerged on social media showing the robo-taxi driving directly across the intersection, as a suspect could be seen lying face down on the road, arms above his head, as armed police stood with weapons drawn. The vehicles response to the situation was mocked by many, with footage of several other recent incidents showing the vehicles gridlocked in carparks, on roads, and down alleys across the US. According to Waymo, their drivers ‘never gets distracted or tired, providing a consistent level of safety to help reduce human-driven vehicle-related collisions’.

Waymo Robotaxi Carrying Passengers Drives Directly Into Active Police Standoff. This seems just a bit dangerous.



pic.twitter.com/iY3lKwW1vc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 2, 2025