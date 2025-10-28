Wayne Broadhurst, 49, reportedly tried to intervene in the altercation and died at the scene

Wayne was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead, while a 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries. Picture: Social Media

By Chay Quinn

The victim of a triple stabbing in Uxbridge has been named as 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst.

Emergency services were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday after three victims were attacked. Wayne reportedly tried to intervene in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries in the stabbing earlier today. Wayne is believed to have been a binman and was described as a neighbour as the "last person on Earth that you think somebody would go for." A 22-year-old Afghan national has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. A third victim, a 14-year-old boy, sustained injuries which were not life-threatening or changing. CCTV captured from the street showed the moment Met Police officers tasered and arrested a man in the street.

Paul O'Brien told LBC the suspect was ordered multiple times to drop his knife which he refused. Picture: LBC

Floral tributes left at the scene where a 49-year-old dog walker was stabbed to death. Picture: LBC

Footage obtained exclusively by LBC shows an officer kneeling over the suspect collapsed on the ground. Witness Paul O'Brien, who recorded the video, said: "At about 5pm I was coming back from our local shops when I saw a couple of young lads run out from the road and they looked quite scared. "I knew there was a commotion of some description so I stopped to have a look. "I then heard some sirens, quite a lot of them, so I could sense something was up.

The scene in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, west London, after a man was stabbed to death and two other people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured. Picture: LBC

"Two police officers arrived, a marked one and an unmarked one. They were very fast and went straight to the middle of it. "They were shouting armed police and all I could see were tasers and they were telling the suspect to drop his weapon which he wasn't complying with. "He was backing towards me with his hands in the air he was holding a knife in his right eye above his head. "The police must have given him maybe four or five warnings to drop his weapon.

Floral tributes were left at the scene on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: LBC