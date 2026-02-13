The Government has so far been unable to strip murderer Wayne Couzens from receiving his public sector pension, four years after he was jailed for life.

Read more: Anger as police refuse to arrest Palestine Action supporters after High Court overrules terror ban

He had joined the force from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) in 2018, where he had worked for around seven years.

Ministers say they are "absolutely determined" to forfeit the money Couzens would have earned, and are considering introducing new legislation if necessary if needed.

Couzens, who used his police-issue handcuffs and warrant card to stage a fake arrest to carry out the attack, was sentenced to a whole-life order in September 2021.

Though prisoners cannot claim state pension, there is no automatic ban on other pensions.

It is understood that a complex legal process to forfeit the CNC pension is ongoing, and ministers will introduce new legislation if necessary to ensure Couzens does not receive it, Sky News reported.

It is thought the pension could be worth around £7,000 per year.

In 2023, London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan successfully applied to the then-home secretary to have any money that Couzens could have earned in pension payments while serving at the Metropolitan Police revoked.

But, unlike most police forces which fall under the Home Secretary, the CNC is part of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

While the CNC cannot forfeit pensions itself, the force said it previously made a recommendation to the UK Atomic Energy Authority, its pension authority, that any entitlements arising from Couzens’ time at the CNC should be forfeited.

A DESNZ spokeswoman said: "We are absolutely determined that Wayne Couzens does not receive a Civil Nuclear Constabulary pension, and are actively working on it."