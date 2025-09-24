The footy star looked back on his battle with alcohol

By Henry Moore

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed he would be dead if not for his wife, Coleen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wayne and Coleen have been together for almost two decades, meeting when they were teens and marrying in 2008. Speaking in a recent interview with his former United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Wayne opened up about his struggles with alcohol and hailed his wife for sticking by his side through thick and thin. The footy legend even revealed he would use eye drops, aftershave and chewing gum to hide his multi-day binges from his loved ones. Read more: Alexander Isak nets first Liverpool goal as Hugo Ekitike sees red after winner

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Rio’s podcast, Wayne said: "I honestly believe if she weren't there I'd be dead. "Coleen is massive. It's bad because we're two kids from Croxteth and then we grew up together and obviously we started dating and we got married and have kids. "But when I was 17 she could see, she knew my mind and she knew I was a bit out there. You know, I loved my football, obsessed with football but also I loved a night out or whatever going out. "She's seen it very early on and she's controlled that. Well, not controlled but helped me control that massively. "And at times you're like, 'What are you doing? Why do you keep saying don't do this or don't do that?' "How she's managed me because I needed managing. "[She's] the best person and I've made mistakes in the past which are well documented and whatever but I'm a little bit different at times and she keeps me on that path and she's done it for 20-odd years."

Coleen Rooney arrives with husband Wayne Rooney at Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Getty