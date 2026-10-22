Wayne Rooney has lambasted Manchester United’s squad for acting like “babies” and urged Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez to look in the mirror.

Fernandes followed Martinez in producing an eye-catching post-match interview on the back of Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat at Como in the Champions League.

The result increased the scrutiny on Michael Carrick, who then faced criticism from Fernandes for the game plan in Italy but Rooney has accused the current United captain and Martinez – who pointed the finger at Jason Wilcox – of being selfish.

During an appearance on The United Stand podcast, Rooney, who also called for the board to provide clarity regarding Carrick’s future, said: “When Martinez came out, I said this is an absolute nightmare because it will rip the dressing room apart. That was the start.

“We’ve seen it now with Bruno and you’re going to see it with more players. The reason why is because them players don’t want to take responsibility.

“You can say whether Bruno was right or wrong in what he said, but you have to take responsibility on the pitch, you have to take responsibility as a group of players and there were times when me and Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn’t talk, but I’d run through a brick wall for him on the pitch.

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