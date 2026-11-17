The former England striker said his mental health was suffering away from football, despite being newly married and a father to his eldest son, Kai.

Wayne Rooney of Man Utd during the Champions League match between Olympique de Marseille and Manchester United FC at Stade Velodrome on February 23, 2011 in Marseille, France. Photo by Stephane Reix/ABACAPRESS.COM. Picture: Abaca Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

England legend Wayne Rooney has revealed he considered suicide during his Manchester United career.

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The former striker said his mental health was suffering away from football, despite being newly married and a father to his eldest son, Kai. Speaking on a podcast with sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, Rooney said he would spend up to two days drinking alone at home and would avoid being seen by others. “I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide,” he said. Read More: French Football Federation approves Philippe Diallo’s FIFA presidency candidacy Read More: Tiger Woods to make golf comeback nine months after Florida car crash

Rooney (right) credited his wife, Coleen (left) for helping him get through the difficult period. Picture: PETER POWELL/Getty

“You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops. “I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else I really struggled with.”

Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer, said the problems came at the height of his playing career. Picture: Nicolò Campo/Alamy