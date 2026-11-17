Wayne Rooney reveals he contemplated suicide at the height of his Manchester United playing career
The former England striker said his mental health was suffering away from football, despite being newly married and a father to his eldest son, Kai.
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England legend Wayne Rooney has revealed he considered suicide during his Manchester United career.
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The former striker said his mental health was suffering away from football, despite being newly married and a father to his eldest son, Kai.
Speaking on a podcast with sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, Rooney said he would spend up to two days drinking alone at home and would avoid being seen by others.
“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide,” he said.
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“You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops.
“I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else I really struggled with.”
Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer, said the problems came at the height of his playing career.
“You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,” he said.
“I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because, when I look back, I was probably at the height of my career.
“I’d just had a young son, I’d just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn’t.”
Rooney credited his wife, Coleen, with helping him through the period.
“Coleen helped me massively,” he said. “She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it.”
If you need support, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.