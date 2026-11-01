Wayne Sleep has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer as he shared an update with his fans.

The former Royal Ballet dancer and reality TV star, 78, confirmed he was receiving treatment for cancer and was staying positive.

Sleep took to social media to address concerns about his recent appearance.

He wrote: "A few people have commented that I haven’t been looking quite my usual self recently, so I thought I would share an update.

“Since the summer, I have been undergoing treatment for cancer.

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