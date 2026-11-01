Wayne Sleep reveals cancer ordeal as he tells fans he is remaining upbeat amid treatment
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Wayne Sleep has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer as he shared an update with his fans.
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The former Royal Ballet dancer and reality TV star, 78, confirmed he was receiving treatment for cancer and was staying positive.
Sleep took to social media to address concerns about his recent appearance.
He wrote: "A few people have commented that I haven’t been looking quite my usual self recently, so I thought I would share an update.
“Since the summer, I have been undergoing treatment for cancer.
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“I’m pleased to say that the treatment appears to be working, and I am on the mend thanks to all at the Royal Marsden and am looking forward to getting back to full strength.
“I’m in good spirits and feeling positive about the future. Thank you to everyone for their kindness and concern."
He signed off the post with: “Much love, Wayne x”
Wayne came fourth on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2003.
He also starred alongside Mel B and Jason Gardiner
He was also a judge on ITV dance show, Stepping Out, alongside Mel B and Jason Gardiner in 2013.