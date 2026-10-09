Here's how you can donate to Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: GMSN

LBC needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

They are working hard to help those close to you, who need it most. Funding projects in communities across the UK delivering vital services such as food banks, mental health programmes, domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and other essential life support programmes. Here’s how you can donate to Global’s Make Some Noise and help change lives across the UK.

Ways to donate... Donate online £5 could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty

could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty £15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour

could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour £20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets

could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets £35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer £50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own DONATING VIA YOUR ALEXA You can also ask your Alexa to send you a link to donate! It will send a link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account. Simply use the voice command: Alexa, ask Global Player to send me a link to donate to LBC's Charity

PAYING IN OVER THE PHONE If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, call us on 0345 373 33 33 and we can help you make a card payment. Calls are charged at your local network rate. DONATE BY TEXT You can donate by text (Standard network charges may apply.) To donate £10 text LBC10 to 70766 To donate £20 text LBC20 to 70766 To donate £30 text LBC30 to 70766 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply. Paying in by post We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to: Global’s Make Some Noise 30 Leicester Square London WC2H 7LA

Been fundraising for Make Some Noise? Pay in your money here And don’t forget to tune in to LBC on Friday 9th October to join us in making some noise for small charities that are improving people’s lives. Find out more here SETTING UP A FUNDRAISING PAGE If you’re collecting money from family or friends you can set up your own fundraising page. Fundraising pages also make it really easy to see how much you’ve raised and how much you have until you hit your overall target. You can set up a page here.