The US President laid into the Israeli Prime Minister in an expletive-laden phone call, sources closes to the White House claim

Marco Rubio: 'We are not here to play social worker. We are here to win'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Tensions in Washington are rising as Marco Rubio defends President Trump’s shaky diplomatic work in the Middle East, announcing that the US is "here to win".

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President Trump reportedly yelled at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the tense phone call. Picture: Getty

The furious US president reportedly chastised the Israeli Prime Minister for his strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, telling him, “Everybody hates Israel” because of his actions. It was later revealed that a partial truce had been agreed between Israel and Hezbollah, and Trump claimed that the conversation had been “very productive”. In a shocking twist, behind closed doors, the US President is said to have accused Netanyahu of being “f****** crazy” Axios reported – citing two anonymous US officials close to the call. “You’re f****** crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this,” Trump said, according to the source.

The IDF recently expanded its operation in Southern Lebanon, striking and killing civilians. Picture: Getty