‘We depend on migrants to make our country work’: Family of Belfast victim speak out after night of riots
"We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility," the family said.
The family of Stephen Ogilvie, who lost an eye in Monday’s attack in Belfast, have issued a statement thanking those who came to his aid and condemning last night's violence.
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The family issued their statement through Phillip Brett, a DUP member of the legislative assembly in Northern Ireland.
They thanked those who stepped in to protect him and condemned the violent unrest in Belfast last night that followed the attack.
The statement read: "We are completely devastated by the horrific attack on our loved one on Kinnaird Avenue.
"This has been a massive shock to our whole family, and right now, our only priority is being at his bedside and helping him recover.
"We want to say a profound thank you to the local people who bravely stepped in during the attack.
"Your quick actions absolutely saved his life, and we will never forget what you did for him in that moment.
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"We also want to thank the emergency services and the doctors and nurses looking after him."
Turning to the violence Belfast saw on its streets on Tuesday evening, the family continued: "We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident.
"We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.
"We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work.
"We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility."
Sudanese suspect Hadi Alodid has been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife.
The 30-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Alodid refused legal representation and made no reply to charges which were put put to him through an Arabic interpreter as he appeared in court charged with attempted murder, threatening to kill an NHS radiographer and with the possession of a knife.
Alodid used a loophole in the asylum system dubbed the "Irish route" to gain access to the UK, it emerged on Tuesday.
Ogilvie remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday on the same evening, as protests erupted across the city with vehicles and homes set ablaze amid furious demonstrations.
The family have asked for space following the incident, saying: "We need privacy to focus on our family right now, without cameras or people speculating about what happened.
"If you know anything at all about the attack, or saw anything strange near Kinnaird Avenue, please go to the police.
"Thank you for respecting our privacy."