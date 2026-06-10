"We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility," the family said.

The family said: "We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.". Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, who lost an eye in Monday’s attack in Belfast, have issued a statement thanking those who came to his aid and condemning last night's violence.

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The victim of the street attack in Belfast has been named as Stephen Ogilvie. A court heard he has lost an eye in the stabbing. Picture: Social Media

"We also want to thank the emergency services and the doctors and nurses looking after him." Turning to the violence Belfast saw on its streets on Tuesday evening, the family continued: "​We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident. "We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward. "We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work. "We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility."

Burned out cars and boarded up houses on McMaster Street in east Belfast after violence erupted on Tuesday night on the streets following a stabbing attack which left Stephen Olgivie with serious eye, face and back wounds. Picture: Alamy

Sudanese suspect Hadi Alodid has been remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie, threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife. The 30-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Alodid refused legal representation and made no reply to charges which were put put to him through an Arabic interpreter as he appeared in court charged with attempted murder, threatening to kill an NHS radiographer and with the possession of a knife. Alodid used a loophole in the asylum system dubbed the "Irish route" to gain access to the UK, it emerged on Tuesday. Ogilvie remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday on the same evening, as protests erupted across the city with vehicles and homes set ablaze amid furious demonstrations.

Court artist drawing of Sudanese national Hadi Alodid, 30 appearing via videolink at Belfast Magistrates Court, charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast. Picture: Alamy