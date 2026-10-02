Students at Cornell University have called for greater transparency and accountability after allegations that members of a fraternity raped a young woman in 2024.

Jane Wang, left, and Sophia Riley Sim address the student assembly on Sexual Violence held at Cornell University. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

Students at Cornell University have called for greater transparency and accountability after allegations that members of a fraternity raped a young woman in 2024.

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The Cornell University campus in Ithaca, New York. Picture: Getty

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, alleges she was assaulted at the Ivy League university’s Chi Phi fraternity house on 19 October 2024, while she was intoxicated and incapable of consenting. The 101-page lawsuit included an image from a fraternity Snapchat group chat, in which one participant allegedly alerted other members to the possibility of a sexual encounter with the woman. At around 1.42 am, one of the men allegedly sent a message to the fraternity’s Snapchat group chat – titled “Chi Phi Actives” – stating there was “free pu**y” upstairs. Multiple fraternity members then entered the room, where Doe alleges they pressured her into taking more ketamine and subjected her to an hours-long assault that continued until approximately 5.45 am. Her civil lawsuit claims Cornell failed to protect her and then failed to properly punish those accused, alleging they were handed temporary suspensions and given the chance to “mitigate their conduct by submitting essays”.

Cornell University supports the decision of the Tompkins County District Attorney to provide an opportunity for the victim’s story in the 2024 Chi Phi fraternity sexual assault case to be heard by a criminal grand jury.

Our statement: https://t.co/FIW8I8JYlU — Cornell University (@Cornell) September 28, 2026