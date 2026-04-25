Donald Trump has cancelled US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's departure to Pakistan ahead of further talks over the Iran war.

"You're not making an 18-hour flight to go there, we have all the cards," Trump quoted of his conversation with Witkoff and Kushner.

"They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing."

The comments to Fox News on Saturday come after Trump reportedly sent one journalist, currently covering talks with Iran in Islamabad, a text message telling her to “Come home!!!”.

It comes as Iran's foreign minister said that he was "yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy".

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Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, posted to social media after arriving in Muscat, Oman, following the conclusion of talks in Pakistan on Saturday.

Suggestions that Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Pakistan have been halted comes just hours after the pair were reported to have departed for talks, despite Tehran claiming there are no plans for a direct meeting between the two countries.