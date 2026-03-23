If you listen to how we talk about British identity at the moment, you’d think it had disappeared.

Over the past year, debates around immigration, integration and national values have come back round again and again. Small boats, protests, policing, what “British values” even mean now. The tone has been tense, and at times, all over the place. We keep asking who we are, but no one seems that comfortable answering.

I don’t think that’s because we don’t know, instead I think it’s because we don’t want to say it out loud. What’s being made clear is that Britain doesn’t have an identity crisis. It has a confidence crisis.

Most people in this country have a pretty clear sense of what Britishness looks like in practice. It’s just gone a bit quiet, and the space has now been taken over by two extremes. One that tries to pin British identity to a narrow and backward looking version of the past, and another that avoids defining it altogether, as if even attempting to is a problem in itself.

The majority of people sit somewhere in the middle of that, but you don’t hear from them as much and instead the conversation is dominated by polarising points of view instead.

I see this ongoing discourse through the lens of my work in communications. Narratives don’t just exist, they get shaped by who’s willing to say something and who isn’t, and when the middle ground stays quiet, the louder voices set the tone.

What’s interesting is that when you step outside the UK, British identity doesn’t look particularly confusing at all. I say that as someone with dual British and Portuguese citizenship. From the outside, there’s a fairly consistent picture. People associate Britain with fairness, a sense of humour, resilience, and a certain way of handling things. There’s an expectation of decency and getting on with it.

Yet more and more, we seem less sure of ourselves. Part of that is because the conversation has become so loaded. Trying to define Britishness can quickly turn into a political statement, whether you intend it to or not. Say too much and it gets picked apart. Say too little and you’re accused of avoiding it, so it’s no wonder that a lot of people just opt out.

At the same time, we’ve rightly moved away from older and more rigid ideas of identity. Britain today is more diverse, more layered and more global than ever before - and that’s a good thing. But somewhere along the way, we’ve blurred the line between evolving identity and having none at all.

You can see the impact of that when things get tense. Whether it’s debates around migration or community tensions more broadly, there’s no shared baseline to fall back on. No agreed sense of what we stand for. Just different sides talking past each other, getting louder each time, and in that kind of environment, it’s always the more divisive voices that cut through.

The reality is far less dramatic than the headlines suggest. Most people recognise a version of British identity that feels modern, inclusive and grounded in everyday behaviour. It’s in the small things. How we queue, how we deal with disagreement and the expectation that people should be treated fairly, even when opinions differ, and it’s in the instinct to use humour to take the edge off, not make things worse.

That hasn’t disappeared, but what’s changed is our willingness to stand behind it and that matters. A shared sense of identity doesn’t mean everyone has to agree on everything. But it does give you a starting point. Without it, every issue feels bigger, more fractured, more difficult to navigate. This isn’t about nostalgia, and it isn’t about drawing lines around who belongs. It’s about being a bit more honest about what’s already there.

Britain hasn’t lost its identity, it’s just lost the confidence to talk about it. And until we get that confidence back, we’ll keep acting like something’s missing when it isn’t.

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Chad Teixeira is a seasoned media commentator and communications strategist covering culture, business, identity and the stories shaping modern brands.

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